103˚F-106˚F range forecast May 5

Plan on highs reaching the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley May 5, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“The hottest temperatures of the year thus far are expected (May 5) with highs reaching the 103˚F-106˚F range around the Valley. Light winds during the morning hours will give way to breezy afternoon/evening conditions with gusts around 10-20 mph along with increasing high clouds. Heading into Saturday, plan on daily highs falling back into the mid 90s. Strong southwest winds will develop in the afternoon hours with gusts in the 30-40 mph leading to areas of blowing dust and difficult driving conditions. A much colder air mass will filter into the region for Sunday with highs falling back into the mid 70s under partly sunny skies and breezy conditions. The slow-moving weather system will linger into early next week, likely bringing chances for storms/rain during the Monday-Tuesday time frame and continued temperatures in the 70s,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
