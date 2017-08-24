102˚F-104˚F forecast Aug. 24

Afternoon temperatures will warm into the 102˚F-104˚F range around the Valley on Aug. 24, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“For (Aug. 24) morning plan on remnant debris clouds from any overnight activity before sunnier conditions. Afternoon temperatures will again warm into the 102˚F-104˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds early on may give way to localized gustier conditions from passing outflows from the north. In regards to storm potential, drier air will quickly move into the region (in the) afternoon, which may limit lower desert storm chances. Thus, expecting storm activity to be limited to the higher terrain areas north and east of the Valley. Heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend, plan on warming temperatures as high pressure redevelops across the desert Southwest,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.