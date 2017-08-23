102˚F-104˚F, chance for thunderstorms Aug. 23

Daytime highs are to climb into the 102˚F-104˚F range around the Valley on Aug. 23, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County’s forecast. See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
“Plan on mainly sunny skies early on before increasing clouds and thunderstorm chances into the afternoon/evening. Daytime highs will climb into the 102˚F-104˚F range around the Valley. Light and variable winds early on may give way to gustier conditions into the evening from passing outflow boundaries. Expecting activity to initiate across southern Arizona into the afternoon with storms trying to move north/northwest into portions of the County into the evening. Stronger storms will be capable of brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds (possible blowing dust). Heading into Thursday, plan on temperatures remaining in the low 100s with slight chances for storms into the afternoon. Conditions will then dry out heading into Friday and the upcoming weekend,” D. Henz of the flood control district wrote in a weather outlook for Maricopa County.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County was created in 1959 to reduce the risk of flooding to people and property, according to http://www.fcd.maricopa.gov/about.aspx.
The mission of the district is to provide regional flood hazard identification, regulation, remediation, and education to Maricopa County residents so that they can reduce the risk of injury, death, and property damage from flooding, while still enjoying the natural and beneficial values served by floodplains.
The district’s vision is for the residents of Maricopa County and future generations to have the maximum level of protection from the effects of flooding through fiscally responsible flood control actions and multi-use facilities that complement and enhance the beauty of our desert environment.