Wildlife of the Superstitions area topic of Nov. 8 SALT presentation

Have you ever wondered what wildlife lives in the Superstition Foothills area of the Sonoran Desert?
Kriselle Colvin, who is wildlife manager III in Region VI of the Arizona Game and Fish Department, will provide some answers to that question during her 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 presentation for the SALT speakers series. The series is organized by the Superstition Area Land Trust and co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. The talks are held at Room B-117 the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, generally on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April.
Ms. Colvin has more than 12 years of experience and a wealth of knowledge about many of the more than 60 mammals, 350 birds, 100 reptiles and 20 amphibians in this part of Arizona. One of her favorite mammals is the bighorn sheep, of which there are many the Superstitions. These animals originally occurred statewide but became extinct in this area many years ago. Beginning in 1983, bighorn sheep were transplanted back into the Superstitions and became established and self sustaining over the succeeding 19 years.
While we expect Ms. Colvin to describe the biology and management of bighorn sheep, she also routinely is involved in education and enforcement programs concerning other game species. Among species she has discussed in past presentations are Coues’ whitetail deer, mule deer, black bear, mountain lion, bobcat, coyote, javelina, jackrabbit, coatimundi, kit fox, dove, quail and rabbits. Come prepared to see many great slides of wildlife and natural area, and to be treated to a wealth of information about many types of critters – perhaps including that Arizona has 13 of the 17 rattlesnake species in the U.S. and that the gila monster is the only venomous lizard found in this country? She also may delve into off-highway vehicle management issues.
Ms. Colvin is a native of the East Valley and her assigned area now includes much of the Superstition Foothills.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute to our work at azsalt.org.