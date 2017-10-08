When the desert gets developed, where does the water go?

Are you interested in local government efforts to promote and protect the public’s health, peace, safety, comfort, and convenience in the face of development? Could revision of the Pinal County drainage ordinances possibly serve such lofty purposes?
Christopher Wanamaker is shepherding these revisions through the approval process. By regulating grading and drainage of all land within the unincorporated area of Pinal County, the draft ordinance is designed to “……protect life and property and prevent unnecessary loss from erosion, flooding and landslides through reasonable regulation of development by minimizing soil erosion, mitigating natural waterways and help ensure that all new development is free from adverse drainage conditions.”
Mr. Wanamaker will discuss what the ordinances mean to all of us – and what they can and cannot do – at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, in room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The talk, the first in the 2017-18 Superstition Area Land Trust speakers series, is co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. It is free and open to the public.
Mr. Wanamaker has worked for Pinal County for more than 11 years and now holds the position of flood control section chief. His experience includes floodplain management, development review, and project management. He received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Arizona State University in 2008 and an MSE degree from the University of Arkansas. Mr. Wanamaker is also a registered professional engineer, certified floodplain manager and certified public manager.
SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit with the mission to conserve the natural Sonoran Desert open spaces surrounding the Superstition Wilderness Area for this and future generations. You can learn more about us, what we do, and how to join and/or contribute to us at azsalt.org.
Editor’s note: Charlie Goff is a member of the SALT Education Committee.