Volunteers needed at Sept. 23 maker faire at Apache Junction Public Library

Scientists, tech gurus, inventors, garage hobbyists, creators, crafters, backyard tinkerers, hack enthusiasts – makers of any kind – are needed in Apache Junction.
Want to show off a skill or demo a trade? The Apache Junction Public Library is looking for groups and individuals who are willing to come share their craft or organization at a family-friendly showcase of the Maker Movement 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 23, at the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
Call the library at 480-474-8555 or e-mail rthoman@ajcity.net.
Event made possible by the Friends of the Library of Apache Junction. Check out the library at www.ajpl.org.