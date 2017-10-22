VFW auxiliary to host Family Freedom Festival Nov. 19

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 9399, Superstition Mountain, will host its inaugural Family Freedom Festival 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19, at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.
This family-friendly event will feature food, music, games and more. It’s a festival to celebrate the freedoms we enjoy and will include activities and entertainment for all ages. Attend this event and learn about what the VFW Auxiliary does and what we can offer you:
•Discover educational scholarships we offer and support and learn how to apply.
•Meet members of our youth group and speak with them about some of the volunteer work they’ve done in our community. Learn how your child can join this patriotic group.
•Exchange an old flag for a new one and find out what each of the 13 folds of the flag mean. Teach your children the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem while they enjoy games, coloring and other fun things.
•Learn how your hospital volunteer hours can be credited toward awards.
•Visit with city council members and register to vote with Joe Delgardo, voting rights ambassador from the secretary of state’s office
•Contribute to St. Mary’s Food Bank with any backpack goodies that will help children.
•Learn how you can take steps to change mental health in America. Learn the five signs of emotional suffering, obtain information about the military veterans crisis line and the VFW National Home for Children’s Military and Veteran Family Helpline.
•Sign up to become a member; join the VFW or VFW Auxiliary. Find us at www.VFW9399.org.
About the VFW auxiliary
The VFW Auxiliary is one of the nation’s oldest veterans’ service organizations and our members are the relatives of those who have served in overseas combat.
We have nearly 500,000 members representing all 50 states who volunteer millions of hours and give millions of dollars to support veterans, military service personnel and their families.
We are a voice for veterans on Capitol Hill and are instrumental in assisting the VFW pass or block legislation that impacts veterans and their families. We are one of the top 10 providers of volunteer hours in the VA medical system. Every year, members raise millions of dollars for charitable projects that benefit veterans and their families. We also provide hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships for our nation’s youth. With nearly 4,000 Auxiliaries, there is likely one in your area working to improve the lives of America’s uncommon heroes. Learn more at www.vfwauxiliary.org.