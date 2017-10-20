Veterans Day to be celebrated in Apache Junction
Scouts from area troops participated in the 2014 Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)
Active duty service men and women and military veterans participated in an Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)
The annual Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, at Phelps Drive and heads west on Apache Trail, turning south onto Gold Drive then east onto Apache Trail and ended at Phelps Drive.
There is a tentative fly-over with the Arizona Commemorative Air Force at 9:30 a.m. and possibly a Luke Air Force Base military fly-over, according to an Apache Junction Veterans Day Parade Committee official. For the latest information, go to https://www.facebook.com/AJVeteransParade.
