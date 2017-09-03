Constitution Week, hunger action proclamations to be presented at Sept. 5 meeting

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy at a council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, is slated to present two proclamations.
One is to designate Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week and Sept. 17 as Constitution Day. Karen Barks of the Daughters of the American Revolution is slated to accept the proclamation.

The other is a proclamation designating September 2017 as United Food Bank National Hunger Action Month.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

