Apache Junction traffic signals topic of Sept. 5 meeting
Michael Wever, the city of Apache Junction’s director of public works, is slated to give a presentation about Apache Trail traffic signals at the Tuesday, Sept. 5, Apache Junction City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
