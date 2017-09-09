Anthony Smith hosting Sept. 19 ‘Sessions with the Supervisor’

Pinal County Supervisor Anthony Smith is starting up a season for Sessions with the Supervisor 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Sept. 19.
The District 4 supervisor will be at the Arizona City Fire District, 14022 S. Sunland Gin Road.
“I am looking forward to hitting the trail again and visiting the district,” Supervisor Smith said in a press release. “This month I will update everyone on our updated strategic plan for the county and talk more about our recent economic development efforts. We will also have Scott Bender and others from our public works department on hand to discuss the facts about the Pinal Regional Transportation Authority that will be up for a vote in November.”
To learn more about the plan, go to http://www.cagaz.org/rta.html.