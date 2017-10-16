Speed cameras may be placed in front of Apache Junction schools

Discussion on placing speed cameras in front of Apache Junction’s schools is on tonight’s council work session. The Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, in the council chambers 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The sponsor of the item is Apache Junction Councilwoman Christa Rizzi, who also is a member of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board.
Items on the agenda are:
- Presentation, discussion and update on the Jan. 17 direction to staff to revise and amend Apache Junction City Code, Volume I,
Chapter 4, Fees, Article 4-4, Planning, Zoning Review, and Subdivision Fees § 4-4-1 through 4-4-12 with regard to planning, zoning, subdivision, excavation and grading and building fees.
- Presentation and discussion on entering into an agreement with American Specialty Health and Fitness Inc. (“ASH Fitness”) to work as a third party to health insurance companies to fund Apache Junction Multi-generational Center visits to individuals on qualifying insurance plans for fitness activities/classes/events.
- Presentation and discussion on entering into an agreement with OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC (“Optum”) to work as a third party to health insurance companies to fund Apache Junction Multi-generational Center visits to individuals on qualifying insurance plans for fitness activities/classes/events.
- Presentation and discussion on placing speed cameras in front of schools.
- Presentation and discussion on telecommunications and rights-of-way enacted legislation. Overview of HB 2365 codified under A.R.S. Section 9-591, et. seq.