Apache Junction porches may be allowed to encroach into front-yard setback area

Allowing front porches in the front-yard setback area will be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
According to the agenda https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, the commission is to hear a presentation, discuss and hold a public hearing and consideration of case AM-3-17. a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Chapter 1: Zoning Code, Article 1-5 Residential Bulk Regulations, Section 1-5-2 Residential Bulk Regulations.
“It would allow front porches in the front yard setback area up to a maximum of 10 feet. In addition, the proposal requires that there be maintained a minimum of a 10 foot setback from the lot line,” according to a city staff report. “This issue came up with a property on the south side of the city in an area with numerous front-yard building and porch encroachments. The owners wanted to add a front porch but the setback requirements do not allow it. Front porches have been shown to encourage neighborhood revitalization and security in neighborhoods by adding ‘eyes on the street.’ Other valley cities allow for such an encroachment,” according to the staff document.
City of Apache Junction Planning and Zoning staff members presented the concept to the commission at a special meeting on Sept. 12. Based on initial feedback, city staff drafted an ordinance and presented the draft language at the Sept. 24 meeting where the commission suggested changes to the draft ordinance, according to the city staff report.