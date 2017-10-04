Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meets Oct. 4

Oct 4th, 2017 · by · Comments:

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:

  • Acceptance of Aug. 2 meeting minutes.
  • A presentation on department safety and security.
  • A presentation on facility commercial use fees.

Copies of the agenda and additional information on any of the items listed above may be obtained 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday from the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie