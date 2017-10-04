Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission meets Oct. 4

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Commission will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Acceptance of Aug. 2 meeting minutes.
- A presentation on department safety and security.
- A presentation on facility commercial use fees.
Copies of the agenda and additional information on any of the items listed above may be obtained 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday from the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.