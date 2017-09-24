Parent University offers online class on ‘growth mindset’

“Thinking Matters: A Parent’s Guide to Mindsets” is being offered as an online class by Mesa Public School’s Parent University.
Residency in Mesa is not required, according to a press release.
Stanford University’s researcher, Carol Dweck, has studied the topic of “success” and has concluded that thinking does matter. The online Parent University class provides information on her research on “growth mindsets” and the application of how to foster that thinking in one’s children. Once registered, a link to access the class materials will be sent. This self-paced class will take participants through six modules. Each module has a “task response” to complete. Once all six module’s tasks are completed a certificate of completion will be sent.
Visit www.mpsaz.org/parentu to view classes and register.
Parent University provides parents and caregivers with information about their vital role in shaping children’s lives. Sessions focus on child development, effective parenting skills, and children’s academic needs. The classes are presented by national consultants and prominent valley educators. All parents and caregivers are invited, according to the release.