The Apache Junction Police Department reminds everyone that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. On Tuesday, Oct. 3, Chief of Police Thomas E. Kelly and Executive Director Dorian Townsend of the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse will accept a city council proclamation as such. This will kick off the community’s effort to prevent violence before it occurs.
CAAFA will be hosting several events throughout the month into early November. They will begin 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation complex near the library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. The event will have family activities that encourage healthy living and share preventive information.
CAAFA is a community partner of the city of Apache Junction in providing services that include advocacy, education and other types of support for victims of violent crimes. It is 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D in Apache Junction. The telephone number is 480-982-0205. The crisis line is 480-982-0196.
Tips for violence prevention:
•Talk with family members about ways to settle disagreements.
•If guns are in the home, discuss safe handling and storage.
•Get to know your neighbors.
•Agree how to guide your children if an argument occurs.
•Work with police, schools and other community groups for larger concerns.
The Apache Junction Police Department has investigated 1,654 cases of domestic violence over the past five years. This is an average of 331 cases per year.
There were 388 cases of domestic violence in 2012, 313 in 2013, 299 in 2014, 314 in 2015 and 340 in 2016.
Please join us this month to take a stand every month against violence. Together we can make a difference. Stop the violence.
Editor’s note: Rob McDaniel is AJPD’s community resource coordinator and can be reached at 480-474-5442.