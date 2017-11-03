Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord to speak at Nov. 9 meeting of Superstition Mountain Republican Club

Pinal County Treasurer Michael McCord will be with us this month. The fiscal needs of the communities in Pinal County take dynamic leadership and a great understanding of the public and private partnerships that add value to all residents.
Brenda Gifford will also join us. Her mission is to raise funds for organizations working to end sex trafficking in Arizona and Southeast Asia. These organizations provide needed services to victims of sex trafficking, advocate for tougher laws against perpetrators, educate the community and raise public awareness.
The Superstition Mountain Republican Club will hold this monthly meeting 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. You are also invited to join us between 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within his or her community
For more information you can contact Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100. We hope to see all of you at the meeting for an evening of fellowship and information.
Editor’s note: Judy Novalsky is the secretary for the Superstition Mountain Republican Club.