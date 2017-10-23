New building planned at medical marijuana cultivation, infusion business

Constructing a permanent building at an existing medical marijuana cultivation and infusion facility at 1575 E. 18th Ave. will be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting will be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
“The facility is a cultivation site (where medical marijuana plants are grown) and an infusion site, where other products such as candies, beverages, edibles, lotions, etc., are produced, containing the active ingredients of medical marijuana,” according to a city staff narrative with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. “The facility is not a dispensary and no medical marijuana patients or anyone else (except authorized medical marijuana agents associated with the facility) are allowed to access the site. The products produced at the facility serve licensed medical marijuana dispensaries only.”
MBD Holdings LLC, the owner, and Perpetual Healthcare Inc., the applicant, represented by Lindsay Schube and Nick Sobraske of Gammage and Burnham PLC, are seeking an amendment to a 2015 conditional use permit to construct the building.
The Palm Springs Unit 6 Industrial Subdivision, in which the property is located, was platted in 1966, 12 years before
the city’s incorporation. Existing buildings housing the cultivation and infusion kitchen facility were constructed in 1981 and 1985. The west building and the ramada on the south end of the lot were constructed first; and the east building was the later addition, according to city records.
“(A) new operator of the facility (Perpetual Healthcare Inc.) installed “mobile-minis” on the property without city knowledge or permits of approval. The request for temporary mobile units and the change of operator required an amendment to the CUP, as a temporary means of gaining compliance,” according to the city staff narrative. “On Dec. 15, 2015, pursuant to case CUP-2-15, the Planning and Zoning Commission approved Resolution No. CUP-2-15 … approving an amendment to the conditional use permit to allow cargo containers and mobile minis to be used as temporary storage, work space for an office, trim room, dry storage, break-room, lab, bottling room and walk-in refrigerator. The approval of the temporary units has an expiration date of 24 months from the effective date of Resolution No. CUP-2-15 (Dec. 15, 2015). The approved
resolution also noted any expansion or addition of buildings requires a CUP amendment and upon any future CUP approval sewer system connection shall be required.”
A ramada will be removed and the temporary “mobile-minis” will be used during the construction period but will be removed upon completion of the third building. The proposed building will be 30-feet-by-76.5-feet in size and in the southwest corner of the property, according to the city staff narrative.