Healthy living with chronic pain workshops planned

Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens is offering a chronic pain workshop through Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department.
The workshop is for people who have been diagnosed with chronic pain, including chronic musculo-skeletal pain (such as neck, shoulder, back pain, etc.), fibromyalgia, whiplash injuries, chronic regional pain syndromes, repetitive strain injury, chronic pelvic pain, post-surgical pain that lasts beyond six months, neuropathic pain (often caused by trauma), or neuralgias (such as post-herpetic pain, and trigeminal neuralgia), and post stroke or central pain. Workshops also benefit those who have conditions such as persistent headache, Crohn’s disease, irritable bowel syndrome, diabetic neuropathy or multiple sclerosis.
The Chronic Pain Self-Management Workshop will teach participants the skills they need to take control and manage the condition so they can get their lives back. The workshop is 12:30-3 p.m. Tuesdays, Nov. 7-Dec. 12 and is free. Participants must register in advance and will receive a free workbook at the first class. Register online at www.ajcity.net/register or stop by the Apache junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, to register. The deadline for registration is Nov. 3 and seating is limited.
More information can be found in the parks and recreation fall Citizen brochure (www.ajcity.net/parks or at the MGC) or by contacting Jill Ruot at jruot@ajcity.net or 480-474-5248.
For other program and service information, call the parks and recreation department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.