Have a heart, donate blood Aug. 15 in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction will hold a blood drive 6:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15. The United Blood Services Bloodmobile will be in the city hall parking lot, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

Donors are reminded to bring a photo identification and encouraged to drink plenty of water and eat a light meal prior to donating.
Donating blood deeply impacts lives; be a hero by donating and sharing the information. To schedule a donation time, visit www.bloodhero.com (sponsor code CityofAJ). Select “Locate a blood drive,” search by sponsor and type in “City of Apache Junction.” Select “City of Apache Junction Bloodmobile in the parking lot” for Aug. 15 and choose a time.

While the appointment can take up to 50 minutes, actual donation time is approximately five to 10 minutes. Potential donors will be asked a series of questions to determine their eligibility to participate. For eligibility questions, call 800-827-4376.

Donors will be entered into a drawing for a 2017 Volkswagen Passat R-Line sedan, donated by the Valley Volkswagen dealers.

