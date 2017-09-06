Have a green thumb? It’s time for volunteers to plant vegetables at Earth Heart Park

Horizon Health and Wellness invites the community to join in for a day of planting at the Earth Heart Park, 625 N. Plaza Drive in Apache Junction.
Community members are invited to assist with preparing the beds and planting of vegetables for the fall/winter gardens thanks to generous donations from Bonnie Plants and Frontier Ace Hardware. It is at 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9.
This annual event prepares the 24 raised garden beds in the 4 acre wellness park for the upcoming monthly series of artisan and farmers markets that always feature live entertainment. The Earth Heart Park Bazaar takes place the first Saturday of each month beginning on Oct. 6 and runs through March. These events are co-sponsored by Superstition Arts and Cultural Alliance, Cenpatico and the City of Apache Junction.
The Earth Heart Park Community Garden is part of Horizon Health and Wellness’ commitment to create healthy and happy communities through integrated healthcare and sustaining local partnerships.
For more information on these upcoming events at Horizon Health and Wellness’ Earth Heart Park, call Gustavo McGrew at 480-338-0420.
Editor’s note: Gustavo E. McGrew is the director of community relations at Horizon Health and Wellness. The website is www.hhwaz.org.