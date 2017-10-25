Gold Canyon resident Charlie Goff of SALT featured speaker Oct. 25

“Conserving the Superstition Foothills: Are the Stars Aligned?” is the topic of Gold Canyon resident Charlie Goff’s talk Oct. 25 as part of the Superstition Area Land Trust’s speakers series. It is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. The talk is co-sponsored by the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department. Presentations generally occur on the second and fourth Wednesdays, October through April, and are free and open to the public.
SALT was created in the early 1990s with a goal of conserving the Superstition Foothills – those primarily Arizona State Land Department lands just south of the Superstition Wilderness Area near Apache Junction and Gold Canyon. The intent was to create a development-free buffer between the SWA and a potential sea of rooftops; not preventing development, but moving it further to the south and away from the border. Conserving the foothills’ open spaces would safeguard the natural infrastructure of the Sonoran Desert ecosystem, protecting watersheds and air quality and maintaining wildlife corridors. It would also preserve views and offer additional opportunities for responsible recreation, with associated health benefits, for a greatly expanding regional population.
Mr. Goff, SALT president, will summarize the organization’s creation and development; discuss its present programs and efforts in education, stewardship, advocacy, land conservation, outreach and citizen science; and present the challenges and opportunities to conserve the Superstition Foothills in a collaborative effort extending across the breadth of Phoenix’s East Valley.
Mr. Goff, a retired biology professor, also co-chairs the Pinal Partnership Open Space and Trails Committee and serves on the Pinal County Open Space and Trails Commission. SALT is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. SALT’s website is www.azsalt.org.