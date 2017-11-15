Gold Canyon artists participate in Hidden in the Hills

Two Gold Canyon artists will participate in Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour and sale, Hidden in the Hills. A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills features artists in 44 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.
Hidden in the Hills will celebrate its 21st year during the last two weekends of November, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-26. The free, self-guided studio tour offers seasoned collectors and art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work in their private studios, which are open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the six-day tour.
All Hidden in the Hills artists are Sonoran Arts League members and many guest artists also set up to demonstrate. Gold Canyon artists participating in the show as guest artists include:
- Karen O’Hanlon, a paper and mixed media artist. Her website is www.kpohanlonstudio.com.
- Sandy Pendleton, a glass artist. Her website is sandypendletonglass.com
Both Ms. O’Hanlon and Ms. Pendleton will be guests at Beth Zink’s Studio No. 26, 33444 N. 55th St. in Cave Creek.
Other East Valley artists at Hidden in the Hills include: Lynda Abare of Mesa, www.5AcreArts.com; Sue Canasi, a former Mesa Community College art teacher, http://www.susancanasi.com; Sandi Ciaramitaro of Mesa, http://www.SandiC.me; Francine Kavanaugh of Gilbert, https://mysticmetalworks.com/; Marjorie Risk of Mesa, https://www.facebook.com/samemooncreations; Anna Ryan of Mesa; Rob Stenberg of Mesa, http://robstenberg.com/; Genie Swanstrom of Mesa, https://www.facebook.com/Genie-Swanstroms-Pottery-297476219385/; Carol Varley of Mesa, https://cfvarleystudios.com/;
Known for including both nationally-recognized and emerging artists, Hidden in the Hills has attracted thousands of patrons over the past two decades.
The Sonoran Arts League is selling 21st anniversary Hidden in the Hills artist directories for $5.50. An interactive website, www.HiddenInTheHills.org, offers more details about each participating artist and a user-friendly map-building program to help visitors plan their free, self-guided tours.
For more information, call 480-575-6624, or visit www.HiddenInTheHills.org.