Genesis Project Community Resource Center open Mondays

The Genesis Project Community Resource Center is open 2-5 p.m. Mondays at 564 N. Idaho Road No. 4 in Apache Junction. United Way of Pinal County will provide mentoring and general help. Additional providers will vary.

Services are provided in collaboration with United Way of Pinal County, city of Apache Junction and Genesis Project.

The calendar of agencies includes:

  • Oct. 16, United Way, La Frontera Mental Health Services and Southern Arizona Legal Aid Legal Services.
  • Oct. 23, United Way and AZ@Work Employment Services.
  • Oct. 30, United Way and Arizona Department of Economic Security child support information.

For more information, call 480-225-7757 or go to http://www.genesisprojectaz.com.

