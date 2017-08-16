Free classes on diabetes offered by Pinal County Public Health Services District

Pinal County Public Health Services District is sponsoring free diabetes education classes led by Sheri Steincamp. The classes offer “how-to” information and skill building on monitoring, healthy eating, being active, problem solving, medications and reducing risks.
They will be held at the San Tan Valley Public Health Clinic, 36235 N. Gantzel Road in San Tan Valley, and are scheduled for:
- 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, on healthy eating for diabetes.
- 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, titled “Being active: What can I do?”
- 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, titled “Healthy eating: It’s not just about the carbs.”
Call 520-866-4515 or e-mail Cori.Gagen@pinalcountyaz.gov to reserve a spot. Walk-ins are welcome.