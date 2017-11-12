Last day of the Festival of the Superstitions at Flatiron Park in Apache Junction
Volunteers at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary No. 7968 booth Nov. 11 at the Festival of the Superstitions included, from left, Theresa Grupe, membership chairwoman, and Margaret Kory.
(Photo by Richard H. Dyer. Independent Newspapers)
Volunteers Nov. 11 at the Festival of the Superstitions included, from left, Superstition Mountain Rotary members Harvey Clark, Cassandra Shockley and President Ed Shockley and Apache Junction Mounted Ranger Mike Mills. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer. Independent Newspapers)
Today is the last day of the Nov. 11-12 Festival of the Superstitions at Flatiron Community Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The main sponsor is Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Parking is free. Admission is free.
The festival is open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 12 and includes inflatables, pony rides and a petting zoo for kids, an all-day car show on Nov. 12, food, artisans and stage performers. Check out the website at www.festivalofthesuperstitions.com for more information.
