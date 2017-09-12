Dr. Krista Anderson to speak at Soroptimist of the East Valley meeting on Sept. 14

Soroptimist International of the East Valley will host Apache Junction Unified School District’s superintendent, Dr. Krista Anderson, at a Thursday, Sept. 14, meeting. Dr. Anderson will provide information related to her background, her vision for AJUSD and things to look forward to in the upcoming year. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in classrooms 1 and 2 on the second floor at Mountain Vista Medical Center, 1301 S. Crismon in Mesa.
“We’re excited to host Dr. Anderson,” SIEV President Dana Osborne said in a press release. “As an organization committed to helping women and girls achieve social and economic empowerment, it is imperative that we support our local schools and stay informed about what’s happening in our state related to education.”
Soroptimist International is comprised of business and professional individuals striving to improve the lives of women and girls. SIEV, formerly Soroptimist International of Apache Junction, participates in local events and programs that help support the community, focusing particularly on providing access to education for women and girls.
For membership information and additional details about SIEV, visit SIEastValley.com or call 480-382-9087. Follow SIEV at Facebook.com/SIEastValley. Program meetings are held at 6 p.m. the second Thursday and business meetings are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of the month.