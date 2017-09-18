Apache Junction Domestic Violence Awareness Month kickoff event Oct. 5

The Community Alliance Against Family Abuse is hosting the 2017 Apache Junction Domestic Violence Month kickoff event 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The kid-friendly event is slated to encourage healthy family interaction and information on how to help end domestic violence. A bean-bag bucket toss and lawn activities are planned. Also show support 2-5 p.m. with a purple or teal ribbon, courtesy of Blushing Peach Art, and face-painting, according to the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/events/212188012648693.
Other events
Also planned in October are:
•”Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Prevention in Health Care” program hosted by CAAFA 4:30-6 p.m. Oct. 11 at A.T. Still University School of Osteopathic Medicine, 5850 E Still Circle in Mesa. It will focus on how health care providers and trainees can increase awareness of and respond to persons who have experienced intimate partner violence. The goal is for participants to gain an understanding of what domestic violence looks like, how to identify an abuser and what health care providers should know in order to help their clients/patients who may disclose or show signs that they are in a violent relationship, according to www.facebook.com/events/1966602906940037.
•Oct. 19 is Wear Purple Day to show support for domestic-violence survivors and programs. Post pictures of friends, family and co-workers wearing purple on CAAFA’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/caafaaz, to help raise awareness about domestic violence, according to the event at www.facebook.com/events/479557899086210.
CAAFA’s mission is to empower individuals, families and communities to be free from abuse through collaboration, prevention, awareness and support. The agency was founded in 1998 by community members who were confronted by the tragic reality that local victims of domestic violence and their children were living in their cars and out in the desert because they had nowhere to go. CAAFA now serves victims of domestic abuse from eastern Maricopa and northern Pinal counties and victims of sexual abuse from eastern Maricopa and all of Pinal County. It provides a 16-bed emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, case management, sexual assault victim advocacy, nutritional support through food boxes and community outreach services, according to www.caafaaz.org.
For more information on CAAFA, 879 N. Plaza Drive No. 101D in Apache Junction, call 480-982-0205. The crisis line is 480-982-0196.