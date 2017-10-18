Desert survival classes scheduled at Superstition Mountain Museum

Hiking and camping in the Sonoran Desert and the Superstition Mountains can be amazing adventures. But these enjoyable experiences can prove deadly if you are not prepared for the unexpected.
The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is once again offering three-hour desert survival and safety classes this winter at the museum. Instructor is Jean Robert Pelletier, a former Green Beret survival instructor.
In this class, he teaches attendees important tips about surviving in just about any situation. Learn what John Jay packs in his own backpack.
Classes run from 9 a.m. to noon. There is a $30 fee for this course that includes a special survival kit for backpacks and a survival booklet. The first class is set for Saturday, Oct. 21. The next class will be on Saturday, Nov. 18. Other classes are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, and Saturday, March 18.
Registration is required and can be accomplished at the museum gift shop or online at superstitionmountainmuseum.org. For more information on these classes or about the museum, go to the website or call 480-983-4888.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the museum.