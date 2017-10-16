Apache Junction City Council work session on September town hall ideas, recommendations

Reviewing and discussing ideas and recommendations from the September community town hall final report is planned at an 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, special work session of the Apache Junction City Council. It will be held in room F115 at Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho Road.
[Related links: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-town-hall-today/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/opinion/citizen-driven-town-hall-to-uncover-vision-for-apache-junction/ and http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/planned-2017-town-hall-to-discuss-apache-junctions-future/]
The public is welcome to observe the discussion. Participation in this work session is limited to members of the city council, city staff and the meeting facilitators. There will be a 30-minute lunch break at the discretion of the city council, according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Items on the agenda are:
- Introduction of facilitators Tara Jackson and Evelyn Casuga of Arizona Town Hall and overview of the agenda.
- Review and discuss ideas and recommendations from the Sept. 15 community town hall final report with council.
Discussion on a vision statement including definition, contents, potential verbiage and examples in the creation of a proposed new vision statement for the city of Apache Junction.
- Discussion on a mission statement including definition, contents, potential verbiage and examples in the creation of a proposed new mission statement for the city of Apache Junction.
- Discuss, determine and rank city council priorities based on the vision and mission statements created at this meeting, the results of the Sept. 15 community town hall and the current city council work plan.
The six-page report is here and below.