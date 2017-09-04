Apache Junction City Council to thank donors, citizens
[Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/apache-junction-officials-thank-residents-businesses-for-donations-2/]
The Apache Junction City Council at a Tuesday, Sept. 5, meeting is slated to thank individuals and/or organizations that have made donations to support city activities, programs and projects.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
