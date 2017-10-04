Apache Junction council to meet Oct. 5 with regional association of Realtors

A special meeting of the Apache Junction City Council and the SouthEast Valley Regional Association of Realtors is 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, at the Apache Junction Multi-generational Center’s Room B-117, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
Items on the agenda include:
- Introductions and opening remarks by Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy.
- Presentation and discussion by the SouthEast Valley Regional Association of Realtors’ Government Affairs Committee on its policy
statement and a brief residential housing market update.
- Presentation and discussion by city representatives on community-infrastructure investments, community developments, park and open space amenities, educational assets in the community, future city growth areas of opportunity, town hall and strategic visioning and ongoing downtown redevelopment activities.
- Presentation and discussion on the opportunities between the city of Apache Junction and the SouthEast Valley Regional Association of
Realtors’ Governmental Affairs Committee.
The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
[Related link from 2016: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/realtors-groups-government-affairs-committee-meets-city-council/. The story states that the government affairs section works on behalf of the more than 10,500 Realtors of SEVRAR to ensure an environment exists in local government that promotes home ownership and allows real estate professionals to conduct business free from onerous rules, regulations and ordinances, according to http://www.sevrar.com/committees/government-affairs.]