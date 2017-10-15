Community celebration Oct. 21 on Gilbert Road light rail extension

Celebrate the light-rail construction progress and the businesses along the Gilbert Road extension 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 815 E. Main St. in Mesa as Valley Metro and the city of Mesa showcases the future and honor the past with a Community Celebration & Car Show. Enjoy vintage cars, family-fun activities and refreshments. To learn more about the celebration and the project, visit valleymetro.org/gilbertroad.
Valley Metro provides eco-friendly public transit options to residents of greater Phoenix and Maricopa County including the planning and operations of a regional bus system and the development and operations of 26 miles of light rail. In Fiscal Year 2017, total ridership for the system was 66 million passengers. Seven high capacity transit extensions are planned or under construction that will create a 66-mile system by 2034.