Classes planned at Smiling Dog Learning Center in Gold Canyon

Smiling Dog Learning Center, 10049 E Cloudview Ave. in Gold Canyon, has released its 2017-18 calendar of classes. All classes are free and held outdoors. Space is limited to 15 people. To reserve a spot, call 480-288-8749 or send at e-mail to info@smilingdoglandscapes.com.
The calendar includes:
- Garden walks: Tour the Smiling Dog gardens with owner Tom McDonald and discover what plants will thrive in personal landscapes. Questions are encouraged. Gardens walks are Oct. 11, Dec. 20 and Feb. 7.
- Irrigation class: Everything one needs to know about maintaining an irrigation system is covered in a class including clock-setting, zones, frequency of watering and minor repairs. Led by Mr. McDonald and Bill Roe, this class is held 9-11:30 a.m. Oct. 25, Dec. 6 and Feb. 21. Call or e-mail to reserve a spot.
- Curandero walks: The Sonoran Desert abounds with edible and medicinal plants from the well-known prickly pear and mesquite to brittlebush and flat top buckwheat. Explore the Curandero trail at Smiling Dog with Tom and Kathy McDonald and discover the harvestable bounty of the desert. Walks kick off at 9 a.m. and last 90 minutes. Dates for the Curandero walk are Nov. 8, Jan. 10 and March 7.
- Coping with critters: Gardens are enjoyed for their beauty but the critters see them as lunch. From insects to birds to javelinas, Mr. McDonald will share his stories and knowledge on how to encourage critters to seek shelter and nourishment elsewhere. Class begins at 9 a.m. and runs for 90 minutes Nov. 15, Jan. 24 and March 21.