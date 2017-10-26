Children First Support Our Schools meeting Oct. 26

Oct 26th, 2017

The public is invited to attend the 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, Children First Support Our Schools monthly meeting at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction.

The guest speaker will be Beth Lewis, chairwoman for Arizona Save Our Schools. She will be discussing SB1431 the school voucher expansion bill, and how it affects public education in Arizona.

Also on the agenda is discussion about volunteer opportunities within AJUSD and the Apache Junction Mayors Challenge to local businesses and community members. Bring questions and a willing ear to the meeting.

CFSOS is looking for new members to join in the betterment of AJUSD.

For more information, e-mail CFSOS at AJChildrenfirst@gmail.com.

