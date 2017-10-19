Central Arizona College events to honor military veterans

Central Arizona College will host Veterans Day events throughout Pinal County to honor veterans of the armed forces.
Local veterans and community members are invited to join CAC students, faculty and staff in honoring the many men and women who have and continue to put forth their lives to defend our freedoms.
Each campus tribute will feature a presentation of colors, singing of the national anthem, special words of thanks and guest speakers, according to a press release.
CAC campus events in the far east Valley are scheduled as follows:
•9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, Signal Peak Campus, M Building West Plaza, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge.
•11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, Superstition Mountain Campus, east side of F Building (near flag poles), 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.
•9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, San Tan Campus, A Building patio, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley.
For more information about the Veterans’ Day celebrations, call Elizabeth Barrett, veteran services specialist at 520-494-5517 or e-mail her at Elizabeth.Barrett@centralaz.edu.