Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre seek food by Oct. 3 for Gold Canyon ministry

Centerstage Church and Zao Theatre, 550 S. Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, support 20 families who have little means to feed their families and are seeking help from area residents.
Peralta Pantry is the church/theatre’s food ministry to the children of Peralta Trail Elementary School, 10965 E. Peralta Road in Gold Canyon.
On Wed. Oct. 4, 20 food boxes are due to go home with students. The following are items that are needed by the end of Tuesday, Oct. 3:
- Canned meats
- Canned beef stew
- Canned chili
- Canned ravioli
- Canned pasta with meat
- Canned fruit and vegetables
- Canned spaghetti sauce
- Canned beans
- Bags of apples
- Peanut butter
- Jelly
- Nuts
- Cheese crackers
- Cereal
- Mac and cheese
- Shelf-stable milk and juice
- Dried pasta
“We know this is last minute but the need is great. We need these items by the end of the day Tuesday (Oct. 3). Please bring one can or 100 cans, whatever you can pull together. The office will be open Monday and Tuesday all day. Just leave items in the office. You may pick up a tax-deductible certificate at that time,” according to a press release from the Centerstage Church/Zao Theatre Ministry Team.
Learn more at https://www.zaotheatre.com.