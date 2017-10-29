Call to artists for the 2018 Artists of the Superstitions Spring Fling Studio Tour

The Artists of the Superstitions are accepting applications for its first spring studio tour to be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8. Member artists in Gold Canyon and Apache Junction will open their studios to the community and host other artists. Non-member artists may participate by displaying their work at a Gold Canyon or Apache Junction member host studio.
The application agreement for participation plus additional information about the studio tour is available at www.ArtistoftheSuperstitions.com site. Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 15. If you have any questions about the application, e-mail artists.superstitions@gmail.com with a subject line studio tour. To request an application by mail, send a self-stamped envelope addressed to Artists of the Superstitions, P.O. Box 6116, Apache Junction, AZ 85178. Artists are encouraged to submit their application for the spring fling studio tour as well as photos of recent work. Each artist juried will be notified by Jan. 15 of the committee’s decision.
The artists fall studio tour began in 2007 and has become one of the most popular art events in the Gold Canyon/Apache Junction area, thus the spring fling studio tour has been added. The 2018 spring fling studio tour will display original creations of art in painting, photography, glass, ceramics, woodworking, jewelry, fiber, gourds and mixed media. The artists will be on hand to discuss their art and may demonstrate/share their unique creative process in their studio settings.