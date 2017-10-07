Bondurant hosts Out Race Cancer charity fundraiser Nov. 18 in Chandler

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Bondurant family opens the Bondurant Racing School track to raise urgent funding needed to expand Arizona Myeloma Network’s Cancer Caregiver Education Program for all cancer caregivers in Arizona, according to a press release.
“Everyone caring for a cancer patient learns something new at every seminar. All our seminars are free to the public. That is why the Out Race Cancer 5K timed run and 1m fun walk is critical to raising funds necessary to educate over 33,000 cancer caregivers in Arizona,” said Barbara Kavanagh, founder, president and CEO.
“It is quite a shock to hear ‘I have cancer’ from someone you love,” Mrs. Kavanagh, a cancer caregiver herself for 26 years, said. “We help with the shock and teach caregivers how to do the best they can for the patient.”
When cancer invades the home, family and friends are suddenly advocating and caring for the cancer patient.
“As a board member, winning races is something I have learned from Bob Bondurant and now I can honor everyone I know that has been touched by cancer,” said Audrey Zavodsky, AzMN board member and Bondurant racecar driver.
Pat Bondurant, president of the Bondurant Racing School said, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to host Out Race Cancer for a third year. The energy and spirit of what Arizona Myeloma Network brings to the community is aligned with the spirit and active lifestyle Bondurant represents.”
Vice President Jason Bondurant added, “It makes my heart smile to see people take time out of their busy lives to support such a great cause.”
“We are especially grateful to our business community partners and sponsors for helping us put on this event,” said Mrs. Kavanagh. “The more money we raise, the more live face-to-face educational outreach we do to increase the quality of life for people impacted by all kinds of cancer in our communities.”
Register at: www.azmn.info/race. Check-in is at 7 a.m. and the timed 5K, fun 1 mile walk/run and virtual race start at 8 a.m. Saturday. Nov. 18, at Bondurant Racing School, 20000 S. Maricopa Road, Gate 3. Adults are $20-$25 and kids 12 and under free. Bring the family, meet local vendors, enjoy giveaways, face painting and chair massages. Enter the raffle for a chance to ride “hot laps” with a professional driver. All entrants get free same-day entry to the Bondurant Museum featuring high performance race cars.
Visit www.azmyelomanetwork.org or contact AzMN at 623-466-6246 for more information about events, seminars, sponsorships and volunteer opportunities or to donate.
The Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving and Bondurant Racing School opened more than 49 years ago by Bob Bondurant. It is an internationally recognized leader in education in high performance driving and road racing and the official racing school of Dodge SRT and the official high performance driving school of Fiat. The school provides a full range of driver training to pros and novices alike. The Phoenix facility includes two road courses for 2.7 miles of track, an 8-acre asphalt pad, a 6-acre asphalt pad and a full lineup of Dodge SRT and Fiat Abarth vehicles. Bondurant also hosts unique corporate and original equipment manufacturer events. For more information, go to www.bondurant.com
Founded in 2004, the Arizona Myeloma Network is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charity organization (Tax ID# 32-0169742) that conducts cancer outreach events and education programs. Its mission is to promote collaboration, awareness, education and advocacy for improved treatment and quality of life, for multiple myeloma patients, their families and all cancer caregivers. Sponsors, volunteers and donations welcomed. Visit www.azmyelomanetwork.org or call 623-426-6246.