Aug. 19 pet adoption drive at Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center

The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will join Telemundo Phoenix/KTAZ-TV to host NBC-Universal-owned television stations’ “Clear the Shelters” third annual nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Paws and Claws, 725 E. Baseline Road in Apache Junction, will offer waived pet adoption fees and other discounts as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that seeks to help families find and adopt homeless pets. Since 2015, Clear the Shelters has resulted in more than 70,000 pet adoptions nationwide.
“Our Paws and Claws Care Center has set the standard as the premier adoption location in the East Valley,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said in a press release. “We are thrilled to again take part in this nationwide effort of matching pets with new homes. Our center has increased adoption rates and upgraded facilities to become a model for shelters throughout the region.”
Visit ClearTheShelters.com to access more information about “Clear the Shelters,” including the full list of local participating animal shelters.