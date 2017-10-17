Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board meeting Oct. 17

Apache Junction City Council members, serving as the Apache Junction Water Utilities Community Facilities District board, are to vote on paying $423,912 to coat the interior of three steel tanks at a meeting that begins at 6 p.m. Oct. 17. It is to be held in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The board is to hear a presentation, discuss and consider an award of bid for a construction contract with Revolution Industrial LLC for coating the interior and exterior on two 500,000 gallon steel tanks, exterior coating of a one million gallon steel tank and related miscellaneous items at water storage site and booster station at 16th Avenue and Buena Vista Drive. The contract is for $385,375.00 plus 10 percent for contingencies in the amount of $38,537.50, for a total amount not to exceed $423,912.50.
In other business, the board is to hear a director’s report on:
•a city of Mesa intergovernmental agreement regarding treated water from its Central Arizona Project allotment.
•water reuse and information about advanced water treatment technologies.
•Superstition Area Water Plant master plan.
•water system update.
•payment portal update.
The water district supplies well water – groundwater – pumped from the Eastern Salt River Sub-Basin Aquifer, which flows southwesterly under Apache Junction and its surrounding areas. The groundwater is treated for arsenic removal where necessary, disinfected with chlorine, pumped into storage tanks and blended with Colorado River water transported through the CAP canal system, according to the district’s website, www.ajwaterdistrict.org.