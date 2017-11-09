Apache Junction library board meets Nov. 9

Using donated funds to pay for new radio-frequency identification gates to scan tagged items that move through them and a program room projector for the library are to be discussed at the Thursday, Nov. 9, meeting of the Apache Junction Library Board. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.

Also on the agenda, available at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, is the annual election of officers – a president, vice-president and secretary for the library board. Each officer is expected to serve for a one-year term.

 

