Apache Junction entrepreneur workshops in October

The city of Apache Junction, with support from Arizona State University, will play host to a series of four workshops aimed at helping local entrepreneurs.
The workshops are supported by the Entrepreneur and Innovation initiative at ASU to increase inclusion in entrepreneurship. The university recently won the Inclusion Challenge from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.
The workshops, which will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays between Oct. 10-19, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, are geared toward female and minority business owners but are open to the general public. For the times and more information, call the library at 480-474-8555.
The workshops are free and no registration is required. A summary of the workshop sessions is below:
- Oct. 10 – How to Find Your Target Market: Learn how to identify the people who value what you sell. Explore how to connect with the people who value what you sell and get them to buy.
- Oct. 12 – Creating Your Brand: How to Use Color, Words and Images that Connect with your customer; and creating a brand that reflects the quality of your products and the values your business stands for.
- Oct. 17 – Building a Sustainable Business Model: How do I make my idea into a business? Respecting and Treating Your Idea as a Business. (This will include a number of small, but important topics that include registering the business name, securing the URL, creating a good website and more).
- Oct. 19 – Money & Business: Understanding Your Financial Statements. Why it’s important to know what each tells you about your business. Understanding and controlling costs.