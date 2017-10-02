Apache Junction City Council work session tonight

Economic development efforts and regional assistance available to Pinal County communities will be the topic of a presentation at the 7 p.m. Oct. 2 Apache Junction City Council work session at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The presentation and discussion is slated to be with Greg Stanley, Pinal County manager, and Tim Kanavel, Pinal County economic development manager.
The work session agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Council interviews of applicants for annual appointments and reappointments to the Construction Code Board of Appeals, Health and Human Services Commission, Industrial Development Authority and the Municipal Property Corporation Board. The appointments and reappointments for these boards and commissions are scheduled for the Oct. 3 regular meeting. Council may wish to take the opportunity to fill the positions at that time.
- Presentation and discussion on fiscal year 2017-18 council work plan, a first-quarter update.
- Presentation and discussion on Tritech Software Systems’ Inform product. Inform is a web-based solution to update and combine several software programs the Apache Junction Police Department uses. Police department staff and a representative from Tritech Software Systems will speak to the mayor and city council. Staff requests authorization to enter into agreement with Tritech Software Systems in the amount not to exceed $349,332.40.
- Presentation and discussion on case AM-1-17, a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations. The text amendment proposes to re-format the chapter and update subdivision regulations and procedural policies. The “subdivision regulations” title is to be changed to “subdivision and minor land division regulations.” Other updates include, but are not limited to, adding regulations for lot-line adjustments, condominiums and assurances. Conditions and requirements for a preliminary plat and final plat have become an appendix to the chapter.