Apache Junction City Council work session Nov. 6

The Apache Junction City Council will meet for a work session at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.asp include:
- Presentation by and discussion with staff and members of the health and human services commission regarding fiscal year 2017-18 health and human services funding recommendations. Members of the health and human services commission will be present to answer any of the council’s questions on these recommendations. [Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/72000-may-be-given-to-health-human-services-organizations/]
- Presentation and discussion on the PWC2015-08 Broadway Avenue roadway improvement construction agreement with SDB Contracting Services in the amount of $638,521.86. This project is on Broadway Avenue from Royal Palm Road to Tomahawk Road.
- Presentation and discussion with Pinal County Supervisor Todd House, Pinal County Public Works Director Louis Anderson and Pinal County Manager Greg Stanley regarding proposed transfer of routes through state trust land, specifically North Mountain View Road, Jacob Waltz Street and Lost Dutchman Boulevard in sections 11 and 14 of Apache Junction city limits.
- Presentation and discussion on proposed rezoning case PZ-3-17, a request by Steve Cochrane, trustee of the Nathan, Ethan and Adam Cochrane Residuary Trusts (owner) and George McGavin and Linda Pearson (applicants), represented by Kevin McDougall (project engineer), to rezone a 16.87-acre vacant property at the northeast corner area of South Tomahawk Road and U.S. Highway 60 from RS-20/PD (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential by Planned Development) to B-1/PD (General Commercial District by Planned Development) for the purpose of developing the property with commercial pads and a KOA-style campground. [Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/koa-style-campground-at-tomahawk-and-u-s-60/]