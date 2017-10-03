Apache Junction City Council meets Oct. 3

Proclamations declaring October 2017 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Oct. 23-31, 2017, as Red Ribbon Week are slated to be presented at the 7 p.m. Oct. 3 Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The meeting agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx and includes:
- Consideration of approval of entering into an agreement with Southern Counties Oil Company, dba SC Fuels, in the amount not to exceed $500,000 for bulk fuel for a period of one year with the option to renew for four additional one-year periods.
- Consideration of application for a temporary extension of premises for Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850 for Nov. 4 at 2315 S. Coconino. This is for a putt-putt golf event. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and forward a recommendation for approval or denial to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
- Consideration of annual appointments and reappointments to Construction Code Board of Appeals, Health and Human Services Commission, Industrial Development Authority and the Municipal Property Corporation Board. Council interviewed applicants for these positions at the Oct. 2 work session and may take this opportunity to fill the positions.
- Plan a closed-door executive session for 6 p.m. and a work session a 7 p.m. for Monday, Oct. 16.
- Plan a closed-door executive session for 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 17.
Work sessions of the Apache Junction City Council are generally held at 6 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month and meetings at 7 p.m the first and third Tuesdays of the month, all at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.