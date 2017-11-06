Apache Junction City Council meeting Nov. 7

The Apache Junction City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.asp include:
- Direction to staff on fiscal year 2017-18 human services funding recommendations. If so directed, the contracts for services will be placed on the Nov. 21 consent agenda at which time council can approve them or opt to continue them to another date. [Related link: http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/72000-may-be-given-to-health-human-services-organizations/]
- Presentation, discussion and possible consideration of approval of Resolution No. 17-31 approving the completion of an intergovernmental agreement with the Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community for the state shared revenue program for the purchase of handheld radios for the police department.
- Consideration of application for a special event liquor license for Superstition Mountain Rotary Club No. 1246 at 180 N. Apache Trail on Nov. 11-12. This next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
- Presentation by and discussion with Andrea Chisolm of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center on the performance of the Visitor Information Center for Fiscal Year 2017-18 quarter No. 1.
- Proclamation designating Apache Junction City Council as supporters for the statewide attainment goal for 60 percent of Arizona adults to possess a degree, certification or industry credential by 2030. The proclamation will be accepted by Donna Davis of Expect More Arizona and Evelyn Casuga of Center for the Future of Arizona.
- Proclamation designating Nov. 25 as Small Business Saturday.
- Proclamation designating November as American Diabetes Month.
- Presentation of a thank you letter that is being sent to the Glenn Perkins Trust acknowledging the generous donation of $20,000 to the Apache Junction Public Library.