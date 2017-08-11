Apache Junction Active Adult Programs

Looking for a place to meet new friends, get fit or play cards or games? The city offers programs for active adults 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Entertainment, cards, bingo, fitness, walking and more planned in the city of Apache Junction senior center. Some programs require pre-registration, some require payment and some programs are offered are at no charge. For a list of parks and recreation programs and fees, visit the front desk. Congregate meals are provided weekdays, with reservations and registration necessary. Senior services are funded in part by Area Agency on Aging Region 5 and Pinal/Gila Council for Senior Citizens, DES Aging and Adult Administration and the Older Americans with Disabilities ACT. For more information, go to www.ajcity.net/480/Senior-Services.
