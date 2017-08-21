$2.4 million swim center to be removed from Apache Junction plan

The Apache Junction City Council is proposing to amend the city’s adopted development fee study’s infrastructure improvement plan and will consider such action at a regularly scheduled council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The city of Apache Junction is proposing to amend the May 20, 2014, plan and development fee report adopted by resolution 14-06 and delete the $2,468,000 recreation swim center identified in Figure 21 on page 27 of the plan and replace that facility with Flatiron Community Park as a necessary public facility. See more information at http://www.ajcity.net/civicalerts.aspx?AID=1235.

