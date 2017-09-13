We want your business news
The Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent newspaper welcomes news about local businesses.
Let readers know about employee promotions, achievements, honors or recognitions, new products or services, changes in ownership and management, or new hours, etc.
Items selected will be published in the order in which they are received and publication in a specific edition of the paper is not guaranteed. Submit your news to ajeditor@newszap.com.
